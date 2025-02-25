Prajakta Koli ditches yellow, wears stunning white kurta for Haldi ceremony; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, with their haldi and mehendi ceremonies exuding elegance and joy. From Prajakta’s unique white-themed haldi look to their heartfelt mehendi moments, the couple’s journey to their big day is filled with love, tradition, and charm

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's Haldi Ceremony

The wedding festivities of actress and content creator Prajakta Koli and her longtime partner Vrishank Khanal are in full swing. The couple recently celebrated their haldi ceremony, opting for a unique white-themed event instead of the traditional yellow attire. Prajakta made a style statement in a stunning white suit, paired with a sheer dupatta featuring golden embellishments. She accessorized with delicate floral kaleeras, bangles, and a pearl-studded necklace, keeping her look minimal yet elegant. Vrishank complemented her outfit by wearing a white embroidered kurta and sunglasses, exuding a classic charm

Heartwarming Candid Moments

The haldi ceremony captured several beautiful moments between the couple. One of the highlights was Vrishank joyfully lifting Prajakta, both covered in turmeric, reflecting their happiness. Another picture showcased the actress laughing gleefully against a scenic lakeside backdrop decorated with yellow flowers, adding a traditional touch to the otherwise modern aesthetic

Mehendi Ceremony Details

Prior to the haldi, the couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony, which was an equally heartwarming affair. Prajakta looked radiant in a deep red embroidered suit, while Vrishank kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama. The event was filled with joyous moments, including Prajakta getting her mehendi done, her parents dancing with Vrishank, and the couple exchanging affectionate glances

Wedding Attire and Special Tribute

Reports suggest that for their wedding, Prajakta and Vrishank will be dressed in customized ensembles by designer Anita Dongre. Additionally, as a heartfelt tribute to tradition, Prajakta will wear her mother’s wedding saree and jewelry for one of the wedding functions, making the moment even more special

Wedding Venue and Guest List

The wedding is set to take place at the picturesque Oleander Farms in Karjat. The guest list is expected to include several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar, making it a star-studded affair

Prajakta Koli’s Professional Front

On the work front, Prajakta was last seen in Mismatched Season 3, where she reprised her role alongside Rohit Saraf. The popular Netflix series continues to enjoy a massive fan following, further cementing her presence in the entertainment industry

Latest Videos