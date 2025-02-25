Prajakta Koli ditches yellow, wears stunning white kurta for Haldi ceremony; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, with their haldi and mehendi ceremonies exuding elegance and joy. From Prajakta’s unique white-themed haldi look to their heartfelt mehendi moments, the couple’s journey to their big day is filled with love, tradition, and charm

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's Haldi Ceremony

The wedding festivities of actress and content creator Prajakta Koli and her longtime partner Vrishank Khanal are in full swing. The couple recently celebrated their haldi ceremony, opting for a unique white-themed event instead of the traditional yellow attire. Prajakta made a style statement in a stunning white suit, paired with a sheer dupatta featuring golden embellishments. She accessorized with delicate floral kaleeras, bangles, and a pearl-studded necklace, keeping her look minimal yet elegant. Vrishank complemented her outfit by wearing a white embroidered kurta and sunglasses, exuding a classic charm

budget 2025
article_image2

Heartwarming Candid Moments

The haldi ceremony captured several beautiful moments between the couple. One of the highlights was Vrishank joyfully lifting Prajakta, both covered in turmeric, reflecting their happiness. Another picture showcased the actress laughing gleefully against a scenic lakeside backdrop decorated with yellow flowers, adding a traditional touch to the otherwise modern aesthetic

article_image3

Mehendi Ceremony Details

Prior to the haldi, the couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony, which was an equally heartwarming affair. Prajakta looked radiant in a deep red embroidered suit, while Vrishank kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama. The event was filled with joyous moments, including Prajakta getting her mehendi done, her parents dancing with Vrishank, and the couple exchanging affectionate glances

article_image4

Wedding Attire and Special Tribute

Reports suggest that for their wedding, Prajakta and Vrishank will be dressed in customized ensembles by designer Anita Dongre. Additionally, as a heartfelt tribute to tradition, Prajakta will wear her mother’s wedding saree and jewelry for one of the wedding functions, making the moment even more special

article_image5

Wedding Venue and Guest List

The wedding is set to take place at the picturesque Oleander Farms in Karjat. The guest list is expected to include several Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar, making it a star-studded affair

article_image6

Prajakta Koli’s Professional Front

On the work front, Prajakta was last seen in Mismatched Season 3, where she reprised her role alongside Rohit Saraf. The popular Netflix series continues to enjoy a massive fan following, further cementing her presence in the entertainment industry

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: R-Truths Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother in law Veena Kaushal (VIDEO) RBA

Katrina Kaif visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal (VIDEO)

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during get-set baby promotion SRI

WATCH: Marco Star Unni Mukundan loses cool, snatches fan's phone during 'Get-Set Baby' promotion

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Hania Amir recreates Deepika Padukone's iconic look from 'Om Shanti Om'; Video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Recent Stories

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghat during Budget session

CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop AJR

Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25 ATG

Gold price RISES high: Check 24k gold rates on February 25

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG to start soon, NTA launches new website cuet.nta.nic.in

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity AJR

Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon