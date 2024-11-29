Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

Actor Prabhas publicly questioned director Rajamouli about not being offered a role in RRR, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. He expressed his disappointment, stating he could have at least done a guest appearance. Rajamouli's response clarified his reasoning.

After Bahubali 2, Rajamouli planned a multi-starrer, RRR, a period action film set during the British era, featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. The news of these two stars collaborating created a sensation. Decades-long fan rivalry existed between the Konidela and Nandamuri families, making this collaboration unexpected and raising questions about screen time and character importance.

Any perceived imbalance could escalate fan wars. Rajamouli carefully ensured equal screen time and importance for both roles. Despite this, controversies arose, and even two years after RRR's release, fan debates continue on social media.

RRR grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide and won prestigious awards like the Golden Globe and Oscar. It received immense popularity in Japan, running for hundreds of days. Prabhas expressed disappointment to Rajamouli for not being offered a role.

During Radhe Shyam promotions, Prabhas questioned Rajamouli in a special chat: "While making RRR with Charan and Tarak, didn't you feel like asking me for a guest appearance? It would have been great to see all three of us together."

Rajamouli responded: "You're like a big ship. If a ship fits the scene, we'll bring it in. If we ask, Prabhas will do it. But including you just for the sake of it wouldn't benefit the film. If the film needs you, I'll find a way."

Prabhas jokingly remarked, "I understand you like Charan and Tarak more than me. You've narrated two or three stories for Tarak before." Rajamouli replied, "Whoever I'm working with at the time, they are my favorites." The video of this conversation went viral.

