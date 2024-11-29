Prabhas questions Rajamouli for not casting him in RRR despite close friendship; Read on

Actor Prabhas publicly questioned director Rajamouli about not being offered a role in RRR, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. He expressed his disappointment, stating he could have at least done a guest appearance. Rajamouli's response clarified his reasoning.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

RRR Movie

After Bahubali 2, Rajamouli planned a multi-starrer, RRR, a period action film set during the British era, featuring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan. The news of these two stars collaborating created a sensation. Decades-long fan rivalry existed between the Konidela and Nandamuri families, making this collaboration unexpected and raising questions about screen time and character importance.

article_image2

Any perceived imbalance could escalate fan wars. Rajamouli carefully ensured equal screen time and importance for both roles. Despite this, controversies arose, and even two years after RRR's release, fan debates continue on social media.

article_image3

RRR grossed over ₹1200 crore worldwide and won prestigious awards like the Golden Globe and Oscar. It received immense popularity in Japan, running for hundreds of days. Prabhas expressed disappointment to Rajamouli for not being offered a role.

article_image4

During Radhe Shyam promotions, Prabhas questioned Rajamouli in a special chat: "While making RRR with Charan and Tarak, didn't you feel like asking me for a guest appearance? It would have been great to see all three of us together."

article_image5

Prabhas

Rajamouli responded: "You're like a big ship. If a ship fits the scene, we'll bring it in. If we ask, Prabhas will do it. But including you just for the sake of it wouldn't benefit the film. If the film needs you, I'll find a way."

article_image6

Prabhas jokingly remarked, "I understand you like Charan and Tarak more than me. You've narrated two or three stories for Tarak before." Rajamouli replied, "Whoever I'm working with at the time, they are my favorites." The video of this conversation went viral.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH] NTI

Pushpa 2 Fever: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav grooves to 'Angaaron' song with wife, fans go wild [WATCH]

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support dmn

Allu Arjun speaks about Fahadh Faasil's absence at Pushpa 2 promotions, thanks Kerala audience for support

Recent Stories

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands RBA

Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: 7 Bollywood actresses earning more than their husbands

Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'Good and positive': Eknath Shinde after meeting Amit Shah amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Couple's haldi pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

'AI-assistance key to PM Modi's maximum governance vision': Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns ATG

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon