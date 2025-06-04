Prabhas cuts his fee by 33% for 'The Raja Saab' – Find out how much he charged
Prabhas's upcoming film 'The Raja Saab' has a release date: December 5, 2025. News is out about Prabhas's fee for the film. It's claimed he's taken a 33% pay cut.
| Published : Jun 04 2025, 04:15 PM
1 Min read
Reports say Prabhas usually charges ₹150 crore per film, but he's knocked off ₹50 crore for his next flick. So, he's getting around ₹100 crore for 'The Raja Saab'.
Siyasat.com reports Prabhas cut his fee after the disappointing performance of his big-budget film 'Adipurush'.
'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, was hyped before release, but tanked at the box office, hurting Prabhas's image.
'Adipurush', made on a ₹500-700 crore budget, only netted ₹288.15 crore at the box office and ₹393 crore worldwide.
'The Raja Saab', a Telugu film directed by Maruthi, has a budget of about ₹450 crore. Will it do well at the box office?
