Posani Krishna Murali ARRESTED for derogatory remarks against Pawan Kalyan, sparks controversy [WATCH]

Posani Krishna Murali was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Pawan Kalyan. He resisted arrest, citing health issues, but was taken into custody and will face court proceedings Thursday.



Telugu actor, screenwriter, and YSR Congress Party leader Posani Krishna Murali was arrested from his Hyderabad residence on Wednesday. The arrest came after he allegedly made derogatory comments and casteist remarks against Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Pawan Kalyan. Murali resisted his arrest, leading to a heated exchange with the police at his home.

In viral videos, Murali can be seen refusing to go with the police, citing health issues. He argued with officials, insisting he was undergoing medical treatment. Despite his resistance, the police handed an arrest warrant to his family and took him into custody. The situation escalated as Murali continued to protest against his arrest.

Authorities charged Murali under sections 196, 353(2), and 111, along with section 3(5) of the SC/ST Act. The arrest warrant stated that his offense was non-bailable, and he was forwarded to the Additional Judicial Magistrate of Rajampet. He is set to be produced before the court on Thursday for further proceedings.

This is not the first time Murali has faced legal trouble. In November 2024, he was booked for making offensive comments about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. His latest arrest has sparked discussions in political and film circles, with supporters and critics reacting strongly to the unfolding events. [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

