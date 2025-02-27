Pooja Hegde paid THIS whopping amount for dance number in Rajinikanth's film Coolie; CHECK Here

Let's see how much actress Pooja Hegde was paid for the Coolie movie starring Rajinikanth, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

coolie

Coolie is a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Superstar Rajinikanth. Sun Pictures is producing this film. The film stars Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna along with Rajinikanth. Anirudh is the music composer for this film. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. The shooting of this film is going on in full swing.

Pooja Hegde Roped in For Coolie Movie

Meanwhile, as news broke that an actress danced in Coolie, Sun Pictures has released the official announcement of who that actress is. Accordingly, actress Pooja Hegde has danced in a song in this film. The song scene in which she dances with Rajini has been filmed in Chennai. It is said that this song will be one of the highlights of the film.

Pooja Hegde Salary For Coolie Movie

Meanwhile, information has been released about how much actress Pooja Hegde received for dancing in a song for the Coolie film. Accordingly, she has been paid around Rs. 2 to 3 crore. Although Pooja Hegde has danced in various films in Telugu so far, she has received a large sum as salary for dancing in Coolie. The Coolie movie is expected to release in August.

Pooja Hegde Upcoming Movies

Pooja Hegde, who is currently a busy heroine in Tamil cinema, has finished acting in a film called Retro opposite Surya. The film is scheduled to release on May 1 this year. Apart from this, Pooja is also the heroine in Vijay's last film, Jananayakan. Pooja Hegde is also playing the lead role in the fourth part of Kanchana, which is being directed by Raghava Lawrence.

