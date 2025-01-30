Ponman REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu's film worth watching? Read on

Ponman X Review: The film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose, opened on Thursday, January 30. The film, directed by Jothish Shankar, is based on G.R. Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar. Justin Mathew contributed to the script. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Ponman Twitter Review: Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose, premiered in theatres on Thursday, January 30. The film, directed by Jothish Shankar, is based on G.R. Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar, and Indugopan and Justin Mathew wrote the script.

article_image2

Ponman Premise In a beach town, Ajesh, a gold trader, offers Bruno 25 sovereigns for his sister Steffy's wedding. However, problems arises when Steffy marries legendary criminal Mariano, who seizes the wealth and plans to assassinate Ajesh. Will Ajesh outwit Mariano?

article_image3

Ponman Cast and Crew

The Malayalam film Ponman stars a superb ensemble cast that includes Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose in prominent parts. Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Peethambaran, Reju Sivadas, Jaya Kurupp, Midhun Venugopal, Thankam Mohan, and Shylaja P Ambu play significant parts in the film.

article_image4

Ponman, the latest Malayalam film, is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films and directed by Jothish Shankar. G. R. Indugopan and Justin Mathew wrote the film's screenplay, while Justin Varghese composed the music and Christy Joby created the trailer soundtrack. Sanu John Varghese handles the cinematography, while Nidhin Raj Arol oversees editing.

article_image5

Ranjith Karunakaran designed the project, while Jothish Shankar handled the production design. Other important team members include stunt choreographer Phoenix Prabu, sound designers Shankaran A. S. and K. C. Sidharthan, and VFX by Nocturnal Octave Productions. A. S. Dinesh and Sabari supervise the film's promotional activities, while Hains and Anoop Sundaran handle the internet marketing. Think Music has purchased Ponman's audio rights.

article_image6

'Ponman,' which opened today, was keenly anticipated by crowds. The producers promised a spectacular cinematic experience in their promotional materials. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker RBA

Priyadarshan turns 67: Akshay Kumar sends heartfelt birthday wishes to filmmaker

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react NTI

PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty flaunts pregnancy glow in new baby bump pictures, fans react

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on NTI

RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa drop cryptic hint, fans eager for new collaboration; Read on

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Taapsee Pannu earn multiple nominations NTI

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations List: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday earn multiple nominations

Recent Stories

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language RBA

Singer Katy Perry talks about Orlando Bloom and their love language

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 specs price and must know details gcw

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Specs, price and must-know details

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

A Night to Remember: Celebrating Health and Wellness with Record Holder Dr. Pratyaksha

Washington DC plan crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others dmn

Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Albela: A Sonic Journey Through Convention and Modernity By Yuvraj Singh

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon