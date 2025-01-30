Ponman REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu's film worth watching? Read on

Ponman X Review: The film stars Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose, opened on Thursday, January 30. The film, directed by Jothish Shankar, is based on G.R. Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar. Justin Mathew contributed to the script.

Ponman Twitter Review: Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose, premiered in theatres on Thursday, January 30. The film, directed by Jothish Shankar, is based on G.R. Indugopan's novel Naalanchu Cheruppakkar, and Indugopan and Justin Mathew wrote the script.

Ponman Premise In a beach town, Ajesh, a gold trader, offers Bruno 25 sovereigns for his sister Steffy's wedding. However, problems arises when Steffy marries legendary criminal Mariano, who seizes the wealth and plans to assassinate Ajesh. Will Ajesh outwit Mariano?

Ponman Cast and Crew The Malayalam film Ponman stars a superb ensemble cast that includes Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, and Lijomol Jose in prominent parts. Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma, Kiran Peethambaran, Reju Sivadas, Jaya Kurupp, Midhun Venugopal, Thankam Mohan, and Shylaja P Ambu play significant parts in the film.

Ponman, the latest Malayalam film, is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films and directed by Jothish Shankar. G. R. Indugopan and Justin Mathew wrote the film's screenplay, while Justin Varghese composed the music and Christy Joby created the trailer soundtrack. Sanu John Varghese handles the cinematography, while Nidhin Raj Arol oversees editing.

Ranjith Karunakaran designed the project, while Jothish Shankar handled the production design. Other important team members include stunt choreographer Phoenix Prabu, sound designers Shankaran A. S. and K. C. Sidharthan, and VFX by Nocturnal Octave Productions. A. S. Dinesh and Sabari supervise the film's promotional activities, while Hains and Anoop Sundaran handle the internet marketing. Think Music has purchased Ponman's audio rights.

'Ponman,' which opened today, was keenly anticipated by crowds. The producers promised a spectacular cinematic experience in their promotional materials.

Latest Videos