Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; know wedding details

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Hansika Motwani wedding: In her most recent Instagram images, Hansika Motwani revealed her fiance Sohael Khaturiya. The photos show Sohael getting down on one knee and proposing to Hansika.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika Motwani announced on Wednesday (Oct 02)  that she will marry Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya. She posted photos of Sohail proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika Motwani, who has appeared in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru, and Puli, is engaged now. According to the latest news, the 30-year-old actress will marry on December 4 in a destination wedding in Rajasthan.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Sohael Kathuriya?
    Sohail Kathuria is Hansika's fiance, and they created a thriving business together in 2020. According to legend, the business partners discovered they had so much in common that they fell in love and chose to become life partners. The pair are said to have known one other for a long time and are also partners in a company. Hansika's wedding is supposed to take place in Jaipur's beautiful city.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her most recent Instagram photos, Hansika Motwani revealed her fiance Sohael Khaturiya. The photos show Sohael getting down on one knee and proposing to Hansika.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hansika captioned her photos "Now & Forever." While Hansika looked stunning in her satin gown with floral elements, Sohael chose a black suit for the occasion. Also Read: AP Dhillon in hospital: Brown Munde singer has suffered an 'injury' while on his US tour

    "The wedding will take place from December 2 to December 4." The wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan "According to a source close to the actress, "She is getting married to her long-term partner, "the person continued. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 7 iconic scenes from his movies

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, makers drop teaser of ‘Pathaan’; watch

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report

    Rajinikanth Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar RBA

    Rajinikanth, Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

    Heres what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures RBA

    Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    football champions league marseille vs tottenham hotspur fans heartbroken after Son Heung min suffers head injury snt

    Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators-ayh

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, makers drop teaser of ‘Pathaan’; watch

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 trusted Tesla employees into Twitter Report gcw

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter: Report

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon