Pictures: Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris; know wedding details

Hansika Motwani wedding: In her most recent Instagram images, Hansika Motwani revealed her fiance Sohael Khaturiya. The photos show Sohael getting down on one knee and proposing to Hansika.



Hansika Motwani announced on Wednesday (Oct 02) that she will marry Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya. She posted photos of Sohail proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Hansika Motwani, who has appeared in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi Mil Gaya, Desamuduru, and Puli, is engaged now. According to the latest news, the 30-year-old actress will marry on December 4 in a destination wedding in Rajasthan.



Who is Sohael Kathuriya?

Sohail Kathuria is Hansika's fiance, and they created a thriving business together in 2020. According to legend, the business partners discovered they had so much in common that they fell in love and chose to become life partners. The pair are said to have known one other for a long time and are also partners in a company. Hansika's wedding is supposed to take place in Jaipur's beautiful city.

Hansika captioned her photos "Now & Forever." While Hansika looked stunning in her satin gown with floral elements, Sohael chose a black suit for the occasion.