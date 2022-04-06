(Pictures) Anushka Sharma's no-makeup look is 'not' really bad; check out her glowing skin

Anushka Sharma flaunts her post-practice session glow as she prepares for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma hasn't been seen on the big screen in quite some time. The actress has taken a sabbatical from acting since her 2018 film Zero, and her admirers are excited to see her work again.



Interestingly, Anushka will be making a comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biography on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will portray Jhulan in the film, and she has been training hard on the cricket field to get into the character's skin.



Anushka has recently been observed practising on her batting and bowling abilities while sweating profusely on the field. In fact, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has kept her fans up to date on her preparations.



Anushka posted a photo of herself after a practise session on her Instagram story. In the photo, the actress was wearing a trendy pair of spectacles and a black t-shirt.

She was seen showing off her post-practice glow. "Post practise in this heat wave," Anushka captioned the photo.



Anushka Sharma had previously posted the film's trailer and described it as a "unique film" since it is about immense sacrifice. Also Read: Shocking: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's combined net worth