PHOTOS: Will Smith criticised for publicly kisses India Martinez, fans call it 'cringe' ‘inappropriate’

Hollywood actor Will Smith stunned fans with a sensual performance alongside singer India Martinez at Miami's Premio Lo Nuestro awards. The two almost kissed onstage, leaving the audience stunned.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Will Smith provoked controversy on social media following his steamy duet with Spanish singer India Martínez at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards event in Miami. The couple's on-stage kiss has sparked outrage, with many calling Will's actions 'inappropriate'. Netizens are also questioning their sensuous contact, which comes during his unconventional marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

article_image2

Will performed with Martínez on stage at the Premio Lo Nuestro honours on Thursday. The actor joined the singer on stage to perform the song "First Love". While singing together, their 'head-turning' performance drew a lot of attention. During the performance, the two also kissed.  Will and India's backstage photos also show her leaping into his arms and putting her legs around him. 

article_image3

The incident happened during Smith and Martinez's performance where the singer wrapped her arm around the actor’s neck, pulling him in close as they locked eyes. As the tension mounted, the 56-year-old Smith playfully puckered his lips as if to kiss her, only for both to teasingly pull away just before their lips met.

article_image4

Many social media users commented on India’s Instagram post with Will and expressed their thoughts on the joint appearance. A user wrote, “This is the worst,” while another said, “Inappropriate, even if it is entertainment.” “It’s like someone’s dad’s on karaoke with a drunk local woman,” one fan commented. A person wrote, “Embarrassing”.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “This whole thing is cringe,” while another wrote, “Inappropriate. Even if it is "entertainment.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “He looks sooo awkward.”

However, numerous people pointed out that the kiss was a stage trick rather than a genuine loving gesture between the two. Smith leans in for a kiss, but Martínez rejects him and walks away before returning to kiss Will.

