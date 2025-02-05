PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals shocking new look– Is she eyeing Hollywood next?

Star heroine Samantha has surprised everyone with an unexpected transformation. Her new look has left people wondering if it's her. What's the reason behind this shocking change?

Samantha is back in action after a long break. Currently, she isn't working on any Tollywood projects. She's spending more time in Bollywood and there are rumors she might settle there. Her Citadel web series was a big hit. Also Read: 3 Films, 100 Crores Each: Who is This Prabhas Heroine?

Samantha is reportedly working on several Bollywood projects. There's also news of her upcoming Hollywood debut. After Kushi, she took a break from films to treat her Myositis and rest. Also Read: Granddaughter of a Former PM, Second Wife to a Star Hero, A Royal Legacy

Always active on social media, Samantha recently shared photos on Instagram that shocked everyone. With a complete look change and short hair, she resembles a boy.

Fans are shocked by these photos and are questioning the reason behind the transformation. It's said this new look isn't for a film but for a prominent Hollywood magazine cover. It's also speculated that she's aiming for Hollywood opportunities.

Fans question if she'd change so drastically just for a magazine. Samantha has also started her own production company. She plans to produce films and web series while also promoting new talent through various events.

Latest Videos