    Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's old engagement pictures go viral as actor is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala

    Following reports that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were dating, news of the pair getting engaged at Nagarjuna's mansion broke on Thursday. The pair will be engaged in a low-key private ceremony. Naga was formerly married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the pair split in 2021.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    The magical engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on January 29, 2017, is still among the most memorable occasions in the South Indian cinema industry. The pair, famous stars in their own right, had captured audiences with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance, so their engagement was a highly anticipated and celebrated event.

    article_image2

    The engagement ceremony was a quiet but lavish occasion attended by close relatives and friends. The event in Hyderabad had excellent décor that reflected the couple's taste and flair.

    article_image3

    Samantha looked stunning in a pastel sari, emanating elegance and charm, while Naga Chaitanya looked dashing in a traditional suit, exemplifying the ideal combination of tradition and contemporary.

    The couple's apparent warmth and delight added to the specialness of the occasion. Their love story, which evolved on the sets of their film "Ye Maaya Chesave," piqued audiences' curiosity and enthusiasm. The engagement demonstrated their ongoing relationship and dedication to each other.

    article_image6

    The social media was flooded with photos and videos from the engagement, with fans and celebrities showering the pair with love and blessings. Hashtags such as #ChaySam grew popular, indicating universal appreciation and enthusiasm for the couple's journey together.

    article_image7

    In the months following their engagement, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha continued to win hearts with public appearances and interviews in which they frequently talked affectionately of each other and their shared goals. Their wedding in October 2017 was another lavish ceremony, solidifying their place as one of Tollywood's most popular couples.

    article_image8

    Though their romance ended in separation, their admirers treasure the memories of their engagement on January 29, 2017. The occasion is a wonderful memory of a time when love and joy brought two stars together, creating an unforgettable moment in Tollywood history.

    article_image9

    Naga Chaitanya married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 after being in a relationship for several years. However, it was just for a few years. They divorced in 2021. After the news of Naga's engagement to Sobhita went viral, her admirers expressed joy on social media, while Samantha's fans were sad and outraged. Chaitanya and Samantha have been together in several films.
     

    article_image10

    Both appeared together in films such as 'Ye Maya Chesaave', 'Majili', 'Autonagar Surya', 'Oh! Baby', and 'Manam'. Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted with the film 'Ye Maya Chesaave'. According to media sources, although Samantha remains unmarried, Naga Chaitanya began dating Sobhita Dhulipala immediately after their divorce.

    article_image11

    Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been dating for a long time. They supposedly initially met while promoting the former's 2022 film, 'Major'. The star was in Hyderabad to promote her film when she spent her birthday with Chay and a few of their mutual friends. It is said that they clicked right away and agreed to date soon after. This is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage, following his divorce with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.

