(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora looks stunning in black mini-dress, flaunts her Rs 2.20 lakh Bottega sling bag

Bollywood celeb Malaika Arora was among the celebrities who attended Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai gig on Saturday night. After performing with him, Malaika left the event; however, netizens observed that she neglected to zip her handbag.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Actress Malaika Arora was seen dancing with Punjabi artist AP Dhillon during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday, December 7. She looked stunning at the performance with a black tiny dress, matching boots, and a very costly sling purse. She was spotted wearing the Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case purse, which costs Rs 2.20 lakhs.

Malaika Arora was among the numerous celebrities who attended Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night. After chatting with him on stage, Malaika exited the event; however, netizens noted that she neglected to zip her purse as she walked past the throng.

Malaika looked stunning for her concert with a black tiny dress, matching boots, and an ultra-expensive sling purse. She was spotted wearing the Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case purse, which costs Rs 2.20 lakhs.
 

Malaika paused for a minute and posed for the bags as she made her way out of the event by the back exit; unfortunately, she failed to zip her bag up with all her belongings. A member of her staff then rushed to her rescue and was spotted swiftly shutting her luggage before the actress departed the event.

Malaika stepped centre stage during the show and swayed with Dhillon as he sang his chartbusters. Several photographs and videos have gone viral, showing Malaika enjoying herself on stage and exchanging a nice hug with the artist before stepping down. "Make some noise for Malaika!" Dhillon said, as the audience went crazy.

AP Dhillon will next perform in New Delhi on December 14. His visit would end in Chandigarh on December 21.

