(PHOTOS) Maha Shivratri 2025: Shehnaaz Gill visits Trimbakeshwar Temple, poses in front of Shiva Lingam

Actress Shehnaaz Gill sought blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra for Maha Shivratri. Shehnaaz posted two photos on Instagram.

During Maha Shivratri, actress Shehnaaz Gill visited the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra to seek heavenly blessings. Shehnaaz turned to Instagram and published two photos. The first was a photograph of Shehnaaz dressed in Indian attire, posing in front of the temple with her hands folded.



The second image depicted Shehnaaz with a lovely grin seated near a stone Shiva Lingam adorned with marigold flowers and leaves. She is clothed in a dark purple attire with a cream dupatta wrapped over her head, representing devotion. She is holding the Shiva Lingam with one hand and staring at the camera. She captioned the photo, "Om Namah Shivaay."

Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple is located near Trimbak, around 28 km from Nashik. It is devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva and is one of the twelve jyotirlingas that house the Hindu genealogical registers in Trimbakeshwar, Maharashtra. The holy Godavari River originates at Trimbak.



Shehnaaz visited Melbourne earlier this month. She released a video of herself savouring the city's calm feelings while seamlessly merging traditional elegance with the gloomy setting. The 'Honsla Rakh' actress was spotted enjoying the song "Fell For You."

Shehnaaz's caption said, "Maroon vibes in the rain of Melbourne." On the work front, Gill is preparing to release her next effort, "Ikk Kudi," which will also be her debut as a producer. The Punjabi-language film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is planned for release on June 13. The actress most recently appeared in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film "Vicky and Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video."

Latest Videos