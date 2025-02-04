{PHOTOS) Kanye West dating history: Kim Kardashian to Bianca Censori; 6 high-profile romances of Rapper

Kanye West is making headlines across the globe due to the his wife Bianca Censori's bold fashion moment at the Grammy Red Carpet. Kanye West has quite a few high-profile dating history from Kim Kardashian to Amber Rose. Let's take a look at his high-profile romances

Sumeke Rainey

Before rising to fame, Kanye West dated his high school sweetheart, Sumeke Rainey. Their relationship remained largely private, though he referenced her in his 2004 debut album The College Dropout on the track "Never Let Me Down." At the time, West was young, ambitious, and passionate, making Rainey his first significant love interest

Alexis Phifer (2002–2008)

West was in an on-and-off relationship with designer Alexis Phifer from 2002 to 2008. Their relationship faced challenges as West's career skyrocketed following the release of The College Dropout in 2004. However, they reconciled in 2006, and West proposed during a vacation in Capri over a lobster and pasta dinner. The couple remained engaged for about 18 months. However, after the unexpected death of West’s mother, Donda, their relationship suffered, leading to a breakup in April 2008. Phifer later expressed sadness over their split but acknowledged West’s immense talent and wished him success in his future endeavors

Brooke Crittendon (2006)

During a brief separation from Phifer, West was linked to Brooke Crittendon, an aspiring actress who worked as an executive assistant at MTV News. They attended the 2006 Grammy Awards together, but their relationship was short-lived. Crittendon later revealed that the pressure of dating West was overwhelming. She felt overshadowed by his stardom and ultimately realized that she wanted to be more than just "Kanye's girlfriend."

Amber Rose (2008–2010)

Following his split from Phifer, West began dating model and TV personality Amber Rose in 2008. Their relationship lasted until 2010, but Rose later alleged that West bullied her after their breakup. Even years later, she claimed that West subjected her to years of mistreatment. Their turbulent split reportedly inspired several songs on his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. After their breakup, Rose went on to marry rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares a son, Sebastian Taylor. Following their divorce in 2016, she was in a relationship with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, with whom she had another son. However, in 2021, she accused Edwards of infidelity

Kim Kardashian (2012–2021)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's relationship was one of the most publicized and controversial. The two had been friends before they started dating in 2012, and later that year, they announced they were expecting their first child. In June 2013, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, North, and four months later, West proposed at San Francisco's AT&T Park. The couple married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, and went on to have three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, their relationship faced challenges, especially in 2020 when West announced his presidential run and spoke openly about their marital struggles. Kardashian attempted to support him through his mental health issues, but West accused her of trying to control him. Eventually, their marriage ended in divorce in 2021. Following their separation, Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson, but their relationship ended in August 2022.

Irina Shayk (2021)

Several months after Kardashian filed for divorce, West was linked to model Irina Shayk, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper. The two spent time together in France for West's 44th birthday. A source close to them revealed that Shayk appeared smitten and had happily accepted West's invitation to France. Though they were not officially dating, there was mutual interest. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they parted ways in August 2021

Julia Fox (January 2022–February 2022)

West briefly dated actress Julia Fox after meeting her in Miami on New Year's Eve 2021. Their whirlwind romance lasted only a few weeks, with Fox later stating that West was dealing with unresolved issues from his previous marriage. When asked if they were officially in a relationship, Fox admitted that while it felt like she was his girlfriend, it also seemed as if she had been "cast" in the role. She described West as the orchestrator of their relationship, comparing it to being part of a movie

Bianca Censori

West is currently in a relationship with Bianca Censori, an architectural designer for his Yeezy fashion brand since November 2020. Speculation about their relationship arose in December 2022 when West appeared to reference her in a song titled Censori Overload. The couple exchanged vows in January 2023

