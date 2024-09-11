Photos: Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree; perfect choice for THIS festival season

Devara: Part 1 star Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning golden Kanjivaram silk saree for the film's trailer launch, which had everyone talking.

Janhvi Kapoor will debut in Telugu with Koratala Siva's forthcoming flick Devara: Part 1. The actress has made news not just for her perfect acting abilities, but also for her impeccable saree-wearing style.

Janhvi wore a gorgeous golden Kanjivaram silk saree to the film's trailer presentation, setting significant fashion goals for the festive season and getting everyone talking.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra silk Kanjivaram saree. The saree's beautiful golden tone was heightened by embroidered crystals and antique gold sequin work, giving the ensemble a radiance. A vivid, delicate pink border running along the borders provided a flash of vibrancy.

She combined the gorgeous saree with her distinctive metal sequin blouse, which has semi-sleeves and a scoop neckline. She kept the drape traditional by leaving the pallu open and allowed it to flow softly from her shoulders.

Janhvi was styled by famous fashion stylist Ami Patel and accessorised with a pair of golden mirror-work jhumkas, a ring with a green stone, and a nosepin. Janhvi's makeup complemented the colour scheme of her clothing. It had golden sparkly eyelids accentuated with black eyeliner, kohl kajal, mascara, and well-shaped brows.

Her look was finished with contoured cheekbones, a bit of blush, highlighter, nude pink lipstick, and a little bindi. Finally, Janhvi styled her hair with gentle wavy curls and a centre parting. She slung it loosely over one shoulder.

If you're seeking for ethnic inspiration for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous golden saree is an excellent choice. Janhvi Kapoor has previously worn a custom-made blue Tarun Tahiliani saree.

The saree included contemporary aspects including draping details at the waist that covered the pallu and pleats that resembled sharara trousers. The pearl-beaded blouse with a halter neckline was the highlight of her outfit.

She finished her ensemble with dramatic drop earrings studded with white pearls. Janhvi Kapoor looked very stunning with her long, wavy hair split in the centre and let free.

