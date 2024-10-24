Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in bodycon maxi dress

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was spotted at an event for her latest movie, Kanguva, wearing a gorgeous brown maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

Disha Patani, who plays a key part in the film with Surya and Bobby Deol, stole the show in a breathtaking brown maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

She accessorised the ensemble with striking jewellery, including bangles and earrings that provided just the right amount of glitz. Disha knows how to retain everyone's attention, both on and off-screen.

Disha Patani talked about being a part of Kanguva at the event. She said, “I am extremely blessed and grateful to be a part of this team. I mean, every day for me was learning and coming on set was like, oh, I’m going to a workshop, and I’m getting to work with the most incredible people, incredible directors, actors. We literally become like a mini family on set. They took care of me and made sure I was comfortable. Siva sir, he’s our teddy!



She added, "He’s the softest person I know and you know when you look at him and the kind of cinema he’s making is so different from who he is as a person."

Disha contunes, " He’s very kind, very gentle and the first time I met him the only thing he said ‘I really want my actors to be happy when they come on set’ and that’s what I care about and he made sure I was happy working every day.”

The next film Kanguva, directed by Siva and featuring Suriya in the main role, has already generated a lot of hype among fans. Its previously released posters, teasers, and trailers got much attention. Fans are stunned after watching Suriya's performance in the teaser. According to previous reports, the manufacturers are employing artificial intelligence to translate Suriya's speech into all languages.

Initially, the picture was supposed to be released on October 10. The date was postponed to November 14. The film expertly combines the stories of an ancient warrior striving to preserve his people with those of a modern-day police officer.

Kanguva will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English, French, and Spanish. It stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Harish Uthaman, Kovai Sarala, Vasundhara Kashyap, and Anandraj. Devi Sri Prasad created the soundtrack, and Vetri Palanisamy handled the cinematography.

