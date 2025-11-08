PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone Serves Boss Lady Vibes in Tailored Sabyasachi Outfit
Deepika Padukone redefined power clothing at a leadership forum in Mumbai when she appeared alongside Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Deepika Padukone Stuns in Sabyasachi Cashmere
Deepika Padukone recently reminded everyone what corporate chic looks like, and she did so in head-to-toe Sabya. Stepping into a leadership forum in Mumbai, the actress redefined power dressing by sharing the stage with Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The two fashion forces discussed identity, art, and contemporary notions of "Indian luxury."
Deepika looks stunning in the Sabyasachi outfit.
Deepika looked like a CEO in a sleek suit from Sabyasachi's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, which was dressed by her long-time colleague Shaleena Nathani. The actress wore an Italian cashmere-tailored cropped jacket with exquisite ivory flower embroidery and a gold-beaded border that shimmered softly in the light.
deepika padukone and sabyasachi at the global leadership summit in mumbai ✨ pic.twitter.com/60jSpGy7rW
— ✶ (@justlikethatM) November 7, 2025
It was paired with high-waisted velvet trousers made from soft Japanese cotton, which provided structure without being rigid.
Deepika Padukone Stuns in Sabyasachi Cashmere
Deepika maintained her typical simplicity, wearing pearl and gold earrings instead of heavy embellishments.
Deepika Padukone Stuns in Sabyasachi Cashmere
Her makeup was delicate and glowy, featuring bronze tones, sculpted cheekbones, and a bare lip, while her hair was styled in her trademark middle-parted, sleek ponytail.
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer and Dua
Just days before this sighting, Deepika made a statement in another Sabyasachi design, this time with husband Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua. Dua chose a majestic crimson kurta paired with beautiful gold zardozi embroidery for her formal unveiling. The actress wore an uncut polki choker with emerald drops, stacked bangles, and big earrings to keep her look modest yet royal.
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer and Dua
All eyes were on tiny Dua, who made her public debut wearing a dress as lovely as her smile. The newborn wore a small crimson kurta created by Sabyasachi's atelier, with gota-patti embellishments that matched her mother's outfit.
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer and Dua
Meanwhile, husband and actor Ranveer Singh complimented his ladies in a contrasting handwoven white kurta overlaid with a structured bandhgala.