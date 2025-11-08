Image Credit : Social Media

Deepika looked like a CEO in a sleek suit from Sabyasachi's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, which was dressed by her long-time colleague Shaleena Nathani. The actress wore an Italian cashmere-tailored cropped jacket with exquisite ivory flower embroidery and a gold-beaded border that shimmered softly in the light.

deepika padukone and sabyasachi at the global leadership summit in mumbai ✨ pic.twitter.com/60jSpGy7rW — ✶ (@justlikethatM) November 7, 2025

It was paired with high-waisted velvet trousers made from soft Japanese cotton, which provided structure without being rigid.