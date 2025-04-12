Palak Tiwari's lehenga looks will look amazing on slim girls. It will also flaunt her figure perfectly and her slender waist will also be visible.
Like Palak Tiwari, you can get a yellow and pink panelled Kalidar lehenga made with a pink colored mirror work strappy blouse.
Metallic colors will look very beautiful on young girls instead of red and yellow. Like Palak has worn a flared metallic lehenga with a bralette blouse.
For a modern and glamorous look, take black satin silk fabric and make a player skirt out of it. Get a one shoulder backless blouse made with it for a modern look.
Take red color net fabric and get a flare skirt and frill chunni made from it. Get a lovely look by wearing a self-worked strappy blouse with it.
Like Palak Tiwari, you can take a yellow colored chikankari work lehenga for any Haldi function. Wear a thin strap bralette blouse with it.
Like Palak Tiwari, you can also wear a monochrome lehenga with white digital print on a maroon base. It will give a good curve to the body and wear a padded strappy blouse with it.
