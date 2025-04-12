English

24 Inch Waist: Wear Palak Tiwari's Fitted Lehenga-Blouse Styles

Palak Tiwari's Lehenga Looks

Palak Tiwari's lehenga looks will look amazing on slim girls. It will also flaunt her figure perfectly and her slender waist will also be visible.

Yellow+Pink Kalidar Lehenga

Like Palak Tiwari, you can get a yellow and pink panelled Kalidar lehenga made with a pink colored mirror work strappy blouse.

Try Metallic Lehenga

Metallic colors will look very beautiful on young girls instead of red and yellow. Like Palak has worn a flared metallic lehenga with a bralette blouse.

Black Satin Silk Lehenga

For a modern and glamorous look, take black satin silk fabric and make a player skirt out of it. Get a one shoulder backless blouse made with it for a modern look.

Red Net Lehenga

Take red color net fabric and get a flare skirt and frill chunni made from it. Get a lovely look by wearing a self-worked strappy blouse with it.

Yellow Flare Lehenga with Strappy Blouse

Like Palak Tiwari, you can take a yellow colored chikankari work lehenga for any Haldi function. Wear a thin strap bralette blouse with it.

Digital Print Lehenga

Like Palak Tiwari, you can also wear a monochrome lehenga with white digital print on a maroon base. It will give a good curve to the body and wear a padded strappy blouse with it.

