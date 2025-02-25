PHOTOS: 51-Year-Old Malaika Arora spotted outside salon; fans call her ageless beauty

Malaika Arora was seen in a casual look outside a salon in Mumbai. After leaving the salon, fans couldn't believe her age seeing the glow on her face.

51-year-old Malaika Arora was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. During this time, Malaika was seen in a casual look. She wore a white tank top with denim.

Along with this, Malaika kept her hair open with shades, which looked quite stylish. After this, Malaika was spotted coming out of the salon. During this time, a glow was visible on her face.

Seeing these photos, fans said that looking at Malaika, it is hard to believe she's 51. The celebrity matched her top with blue loose jeans with multicoloured designs on the sides. The geometric designs were in various shades of yellow, red, and orange, lending a distinctive and quirky touch to her entire outfit.

Malaika's modest outfit was complete with basic heels, a black purse, and sunglasses. The celebrity wore a perfect base, abundant cheek colour, nude eyelids, mascara-coated eyes, tidy brows, and brown nude lips for a no-makeup look. Letting her hair fall down her back added drama to her outfit.

