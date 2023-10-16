Photo: Jawan star Nayanthara shares romantic photo with Vignesh Shivan, calls him her 'home'

Nayanthara took to Instagram to post a lovely snapshot of herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. She referred to him as her 'home'.

The Lady Superstar recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.



She posted a few photos and remarked, "Sometimes home is a person." She might be seen in one of the images having a romantic moment with her spouse.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their boys' first birthdays, Uyir and Ulag. They flew to Malaysia for the event, where they also debuted their skincare line.



Nayanthara captured a smiling picture of Vignesh Shivan at their home. Another photo, which is going viral, is of Nayanthara cutely giving Vignesh a kiss.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are a total couple of goals. Their photographs quickly became viral on social media by fans.

Nayanthara and Vighnesh Boys

Both recently returned from their first foreign vacation with their twin babies. They celebrated the first birthdays of their kids, Uyir and Ulag, in Malaysia.

On the professional front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently launched a new skincare brand in three markets: India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Nayanthara is the brand's ambassador, and she has actively promoted it on her new Instagram account.

Nayanthara is enjoying in the success of her recently released film, 'Jawan'. Her Bollywood début was in the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has a spate of films in various stages of development. 'Test,' her unnamed 75th picture, and 'Mannangatti Since 1960' are both in the works.

