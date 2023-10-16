Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photo: Jawan star Nayanthara shares romantic photo with Vignesh Shivan, calls him her 'home'

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    Nayanthara took to Instagram to post a lovely snapshot of herself and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. She referred to him as her 'home'.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Lady Superstar recently took to Instagram to celebrate her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She posted a few photos and remarked, "Sometimes home is a person." She might be seen in one of the images having a romantic moment with her spouse.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their boys' first birthdays, Uyir and Ulag. They flew to Malaysia for the event, where they also debuted their skincare line.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On October 16, Nayanthara took to Instagram and wrote, "Sometimes home is a person (sic)." as she shared photos with Vignesh Shivan.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara captured a smiling picture of Vignesh Shivan at their home. Another photo, which is going viral, is of Nayanthara cutely giving Vignesh a kiss.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh are a total couple of goals. Their photographs quickly became viral on social media by fans.

     

    article_image7

    Nayanthara and Vighnesh Boys

    Both recently returned from their first foreign vacation with their twin babies. They celebrated the first birthdays of their kids, Uyir and Ulag, in Malaysia.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the professional front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently launched a new skincare brand in three markets: India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Nayanthara is the brand's ambassador, and she has actively promoted it on her new Instagram account.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara is enjoying in the success of her recently released film, 'Jawan'. Her Bollywood début was in the film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has a spate of films in various stages of development. 'Test,' her unnamed 75th picture, and 'Mannangatti Since 1960' are both in the works.
     

