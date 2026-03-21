Soha Ali Khan celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with family, sharing pictures on Instagram. She was seen twinning with daughter Inaaya, posing with Sara Ali Khan, and gave a glimpse of Kunal Kemmu cooking. She also shared a heartfelt message for the occasion.

A Heartwarming Eid Celebration

Actor Soha Ali Khan marked Eid-ul-Fitr surrounded by her loved ones in a heartwarming celebration. Taking to Instagram, Soha offered fans a glimpse of her day filled with the rich aroma of biryani, cherished family moments, and heartfelt prayers. One of the pictures shows Soha twinning with her daughter, Inaaya, in a white suit. In another picture, Soha could be seen sharing smiles with Sara and Inaaya. Soha also gave a glimpse of Kunal in full chef mode, seen preparing something in the kitchen.

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"Between celebration and reflection today, may we choose compassion and humanity. And may our prayers reach those who need them most. Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak #eidulfitr," she captioned the post.

The Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of fasting in Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, which is one of the most sacred times, as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha, who was last seen in 'Chhorri 2', is currently busy hosting her podcast titled 'All About Her'. (ANI)