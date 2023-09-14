Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Date, place, time and more about the celebrity marriage

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha to tie the knot at Udaipur's Leela Palace, Taj Lake on September 24. Read more details

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in September at Udaipur. The couple has been busy with their respective work commitments before they get into wedding preparations including their venue, and various functions. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to news reports, details of wedding cards and reception have been acquired. The wedding invitation card is simple and elegant with borders and soft pastel colors.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Weddings and various functions will take place at Leela Palace in Udaipur and The Taj Lake. Various functions including Pari's Choora Ceremony will be held on September 23.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On September 24, Raghav's Sehrabandi will begin Threads of Blessings at Taj Lake Palace at 1:00 PM. It will be then proceeded by Baraat from Taj Lake at 2:00 PM.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pheras will take place at Leela Palace and will be followed by Jaimala and pheras at 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM. Then followed by a reception.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The event was graced by close friends and family, including Parineeti's cousin sister Priyanka Chopra.

     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has Mission Raniganj with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on engineer Jaswant Gill, who saved 65 miners during the 1989 Coalfield disaster.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also has Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to release in theatres in 2024.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan vma

    Karan Johar pens 'heartfelt' note feeling impressed by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's performance in Jawan

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos) RBA

    Who is Meera Nandan? Malayalam actress gets engaged to Sreeju (Photos)

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

    Jawan box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark

    An old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan on fan's request goes VIRAL - WATCH vma

    An old clip of Akshay Kumar calling Shah Rukh Khan on fan's request goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Vivo V29 Vivo V29 Pro to launch in India by September end Here is what we know gcw

    Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro to launch in India by September end? Here's what we know

    Anantnag unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists AJR

    Anantnag's unrest continues: Gunfire erupts following fatal encounter with LeT terrorists

    Reasons Why You Should Include Curd In Your Daily Diet rkn eai

    Reasons Why You Should Include Curd In Your Daily Diet

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly anr

    '17 custodial deaths during LDF regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informs Kerala Assembly

    Column Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Viewpoint: Why Western embargo does not scare Russia

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon