Panchayat S3 to Heeramandi: Top 10 most watched Hindi web series of 2024

Here are the top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2024, featuring popular shows like Panchayat S3, Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, and more, each captivating millions of viewers.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Discover the top 10 most-watched Hindi web series of 2024, from Panchayat S3 to Heeramandi, showcasing gripping plots, stellar performances, and millions of captivated viewers across various platforms.
 

article_image2

Panchayat Season 3-  28.2 million views

Panchayat Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video has garnered impressive viewership, amassing 28.2 million views. The show’s blend of humor, rural life, and relatable characters continues to captivate audiences, making it one of the platform’s most-watched series.

 

article_image3

Heeramandi- 20.3 million views

Heeramandi is a delight to watch and blends beautiful storytelling, and historicity together on the Netflix platform. The series is based on India’s background before independence and showcases love, deception, and devotion, earning great viewership and appraisal.

 

 

article_image4

Indian Police Force- 19.5 million views

The Indian Police Force, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, has become more popular reaching a total of 19.5 million views due to its highly engaging fight scenes and good character acting. The show focuses on the actions of police officers who are struggling against crime, corruption, and the cost of their profession.

 

article_image5

Kota Factory Season 3- 15.7 million views

Kota Factory Season 3 on Netflix has struck a chord with young viewers, accumulating 15.7 million views. The series poignantly captures the struggles of students in Kota, highlighting the pressure of competitive exams and the journey toward self-discovery.

 

article_image6

The Legend of Hanuman S3/S4- 14.8 million views

The Legend of Hanuman seasons 3 and 4 on Disney+ Hotstar have gained 14.8 million views, continuing to mesmerize viewers with its action-packed storytelling and captivating animation, offering a fresh take on the epic tale of the Hindu god Hanuman.

article_image7

Showtime- 12.5 million views

Showtime on Disney+ Hotstar has earned 12.5 million views, with its engaging storyline that blends entertainment, drama, and behind-the-scenes insights into the world of filmmaking. The series has captured the attention of both cinema lovers and critics alike.

 

article_image8

Gullak S4- 12.1 million views

Gullak Season 4 on Sony LIV continues to strike a chord with audiences, amassing 12.1 million views. The show’s heartwarming portrayal of middle-class family dynamics, humor, and emotional depth resonates with viewers, making it a fan favorite.

 

article_image9

Maharani S3- 10.2 million views

Maharani Season 3 on Sony LIV has garnered 10.2 million views, drawing attention for its gripping political drama and powerful performances. Set against the backdrop of Indian politics, the series offers an intense, thrilling exploration of power and governance.

 

article_image10

Killer Soup- 9.2 million view

Killer Soup on Netflix, which combines elements of crime, mystery, and black comedy, has managed to attract 9.2 million viewers. Fans of suspense-based storytelling should not miss the show due to the impressive plot and excellent performances by the actors.

 

article_image11

Jamnapaar- 9.2 million views

On Amazon miniTV Jamnapaar’s viewership has also grown to 9.2 million for its relatable characters and underlines a strong plot and storyline. The series revolves around crime, power and survival and is set against the backdrop of an urban jungle.

