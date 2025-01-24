Oscar 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga backed film 'Anuja' earns coveted nomination; Check

After repeated delays due to the Los Angeles wild fires that ravaged parts of LA, the Oscar committee declared the nominations. THIS film backed by Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga secured nomination

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:11 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

Anuja, a short film directed by Adam J. Graves and produced by Suchitra Mattai, has earned a nomination for Best Live Action Short at the 97th Academy Awards. This marks the first Oscar nomination for both Graves and Mattai. Supported by Netflix, the project boasts a stellar team, including producers Guneet Monga Kapoor, Mindy Kaling, Krushan Naik, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also serves as an Executive Producer alongside Anita Bhatia. Co-Executive Producers include Archana Jain, Susan MacLaury, and Albie Hecht

article_image2

The film, Anuja, tells a poignant story inspired by the lives of street and working children. Lead actress Sajda Pathan, who has lived through similar hardships, delivers a deeply authentic and moving performance. The project was made in partnership with Mira Nair’s Salaam Baalak Trust, an organization committed to empowering underprivileged children

article_image3

Guneet Monga Kapoor expressed gratitude for the nomination, emphasizing the importance of showcasing the stories of resilient youth and highlighting the collaborative efforts of the team, including global icons like Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared her pride in the project, appreciating Adam J. Graves’ vision and praising the heartfelt performances of Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag

article_image4

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the nomination by expressing her admiration for the film’s storytelling and the impactful performances of the cast. She highlighted the significance of Anuja as a nominee for the 2025 Oscars and recognized the film’s ability to authentically capture themes of love, family, and resilience

