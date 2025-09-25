Pawan Kalyan’s OG Breaks Records With Top 10 First Day Collections in India
OG First Day Collections: The first-day collection figures for Pawan Kalyan's movie 'OG' are coming out. It seems this movie is set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films on its first day.
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : X/DVV Entertainment
`OG` box office rampage begins
Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' is a hit, running with positive reviews. This gangster action film by Sujeeth is driving fans wild with its powerful roles and intense action scenes.
25
Image Credit : X/DVV Entertainment
Pawan's past movie records
Pawan Kalyan's past films like 'Kushi' and 'Gabbar Singh' were record-breakers. Recently, his movies haven't hit the same box office highs, but 'OG' is set to change that.
35
Image Credit : X/DVV Entertainment
`OG` creates a tsunami in advance bookings
Fans have been eagerly waiting for a box office hit from Pawan Kalyan. 'OG' is living up to the hype, with advance bookings indicating a massive opening day collection.
45
Image Credit : instagram
`OG` Day 1 box office collections
Including premieres, 'OG' is projected to cross ₹150 crore on its first day. It's expected to earn ₹70-80 crore in Telugu states and over ₹100 crore across India.
55
Image Credit : X/DVV Entertainment
`OG` in the top 10 for highest first-day collections in India?
'OG' is set to break Pawan Kalyan's personal best opening day record. It's predicted to enter India's top 10 highest first-day grossers, possibly surpassing 'Leo'. The official report will be out in a few hours.
