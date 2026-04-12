Legendary singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai from multi-organ failure. The music industry mourns the loss, with actor Annu Kapoor paying an emotional tribute. Her decades-spanning career marked an era in Indian music history.

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Her death has left artists, fans, and the film industry in deep grief, as tributes continue to pour in for one of India's most loved voices.

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Tributes Pour In

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor remembered the singer with emotion and spoke about the sadness felt by many after hearing the news. Calling people "fortunate" to have seen and worked with her, he said Asha Bhosle had reached the highest level of greatness in music.

"The news of Asha ji's passing has deeply saddened me; I don't know what more I can say. We are all very fortunate to have had the opportunity to see her and work with her. Among those who reached the greatest heights of greatness, Asha Bhosle was one, and now she is no longer with us," he told ANI.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosle breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

An End of an Era

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history.

Bhosle is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)