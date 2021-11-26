  • Facebook
    NO wedding for Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what URI actor sisiter said (Read Details)

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 2:56 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal's sister dropped the "the truth bomb" about URI actor and Katrina Kaif's wedding.
     

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are likely to get married in December this year's first or second week. Many stories and rumours are going around the internet, from court marriage to Mehandi cost to the guest list. 
     

    According to reports, Katrina and Vicky are expected to send a formal note telling their wedding date and venue to the media fraternity, further seeking best wishes for their new life. It is said that both Katrina and Vicky have cordial relations with the media, so they want to share the good news and plan on openly announcing their wedding.
     

    But now there is a new report that was published in a Hindi newspaper talking about the wedding. Vicky's sister Dr Upasana Vohra has said that the information about the wedding is just rumours and the two stars (Katrina and Vicky) have no such programs. Not as of yet, she told. Also Read: Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

    She also said that there is no such marriage happening. Upasana Vohra said that she recently talked to her brother (Vicky), adding that the actor would have told her if there was anything of that sort. Upasana further added that such stories often get reported in Bollywood.
     

    She didn't make further comments on the same; however, some people say that the family has given such a remark to stop all kinds of articles. Meanwhile, there were also rumours that Vicky and Katrina Kaif had a Roka ceremony soon after Diwali at Katrina’s very close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai house. 

