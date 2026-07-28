Netflix has released the first teaser for its thriller series 'Below.' Starring Josh Hartnett, the show follows a fisherman in a small Newfoundland town terrorized by a mysterious sea creature. It will premiere at TIFF 2026 before its debut on October 8.

The streaming platform Netflix has released the first teaser for the thriller series 'Below.' According to Variety, in the teaser for the six-episode series, a small seaside town is terrorised by a mysterious sea creature.

Release Date and Cast

"Below" will have its world premiere as part of the Primetime program at TIFF 2026 on September 10 before its debut on the OTT platform on October 8. Josh Hartnett stars along with Charlie Heaton, Mackenzie Davis, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Rohan Campbell, and Willow Kean.

Official Synopsis

The official description of the series states: "Calvin Penney (Hartnett) is a big-hearted but stubborn fisherman living in a small Newfoundland town, who's still haunted by his father's mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorising his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island's buried secrets before it's too late," as quoted by Variety.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Production Details

The show was originally announced in February 2025, with Hartnett officially joining the series not long after. He previously starred in shows like 'Penny Dreadful,' 'Die Hart,' and 'Paradise Lost.'

'Below' hails from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jesse McKeown. Hartnett is an executive producer in addition to starring. Jessica Rhoades executive produces via Pacesetter, with Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall also executive producing. The series was filmed on location in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. (ANI)