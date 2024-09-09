Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nita Ambani looks elegant in a multi-coloured 'Bandhej' saree for Ganesh Utsav

    Nita Ambani dressed specially for the occasion of Ganesh Utsav in a Jigya Patel design multicolored Bandhej saree with beautiful Gujarati embroidery.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Nita Ambani's ensembles are often in the spotlight for their unique components, brilliant colors, and sophisticated designs. She is known for fusing creativity and cultural history into her ensembles, as the latter has always been important to her heart. The Ambani family recently staged a grand party for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the businesswoman's dress wowed everyone.

    article_image2

    Nita Ambani and her family once again staged a magnificent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The gathering became noteworthy as every prominent personality from sports, business, and other professions attended to seek Bappa's blessings. Nita Ambani dressed specially for the occasion in a Jigya Patel design. The saree includes a re-creation of classic needlework utilizing chain stitch techniques, as well as small mirrors, pearls, and metal sequins.

    article_image3

    It was constructed of the highest quality fabric and coupled with a unique red-hued embellished blouse with exceptional embroidery and a Ganpati Bappa design on the sleeves, which stole the show. Nita Ambani accessorized the ethnic look with a unique pearl necklace, diamond earrings, and a bold kada. The company kept her glam simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, a black bindi, and hair wrapped in an updo embellished with a gajra. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences RBA

    Kollywood filmmaker Dilli Babu dies at 50 in Chennai; Tamil stars extend condolences

    Eega sequel? Sanvi Sudeep fuels specualtion with throwback photo of actor Nani, Kicha Sudeep duo vkp

    Eega sequel? Sanvi Sudeep fuels specualtion with throwback photo of actor Nani, Kicha Sudeep duo

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut directorial debut gets UA certificate; gets cut scenes; Read on ATG

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut gets UA certificate; gets cut scenes; Read on

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS]

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon vkp

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Portugal to 2-1 win over Scotland with 901st career goal (WATCH) snt

    UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Portugal to 2-1 win over Scotland with 901st career goal (WATCH)

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    India's Chandrayaan-3 detects over 250 seismic signals on moon, including 50 potential moonquakes anr

    India's Chandrayaan-3 detects over 250 seismic signals on moon, including 50 potential moonquakes

    Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Actors Holding Guinness World Records NTI

    Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: Stars holding Guinness World Record

    Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: 7 Actors Holding Guinness World Records NTI

    Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan: Stars holding Guinness World Record

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon