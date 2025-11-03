Frankenstein to Chiranjeeva: Movies and Web Series You Can’t Miss THIS Week
This Week OTT Releases: Awesome movies and web series are about to be released on various OTT platforms this week. Let's find out their details and release dates in this article.
This Week OTT Releases
This week, 12 new movies and web series are dropping on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and ZEE5. Get ready for action, horror, political drama, and fantasy fun.
JioHotstar
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
This is a film eagerly awaited by superhero fans. The team of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm gets ready to save the world again. A cosmic force named Galactus, introduced by the Silver Surfer, threatens Earth. This story is about the Fantastic Four saving Earth with their family bond, sacrifice, and courage.
Release Date: November 5
Where to watch: JioHotstar
All Her Fault
A mother panics when her son, Milo, goes missing. This psychological thriller set in Ireland is about the terrifying events in a woman named Marisa's life. The story revolves around a secret circle of “four criminal women” in the area.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: JioHotstar
All's Fair
This legal drama by Ryan Murphy tells the story of powerful female lawyers in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian stars as “Alura Grant.” The main themes are female empowerment, legal drama, and sisterhood.
Release Date: November 4
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bad Girl
Ramya is a modern Indian woman who wants to live life on her own terms. The film deals with themes like societal constraints, love, and self-respect.
Release Date: November 4
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Netflix
Frankenstein
Starring Oscar Isaac, this horror drama is based on the classic novel. The plot is about the disastrous consequences faced by scientist Victor Frankenstein, who creates a being from human corpses.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: Netflix
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
This series, a prequel to the popular animated movie, shows the beginning of the criminal gang. The entertaining action scenes are set to captivate the audience.
Release Date: November 6
Where to watch: Netflix
Baramulla
Set in Kashmir, this mystery thriller follows DSP Ridwan Sayyed as he investigates a case of missing children. This film, a mix of horror, emotion, and mystery, is set to be engaging.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: Netflix
ZEE5
Thode Door Thode Paas
This is a family drama about the Mehta family reconnecting their strained relationships, which grew distant due to their reliance on technology. Pankaj Kapur plays the lead role.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: ZEE5
Kiss
A magical love story in the life of Nelson Marcus, a young man who doesn't believe in love. A special power he gets from a book is the unique part of this story.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: ZEE5
Sony LIV
Maharani Season 4
In this political drama starring Huma Qureshi, Rani Bharti gets out of jail and re-enters the political arena. The politics of Bihar state and the power struggle are the main themes.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Lionsgate Play
The Hawk
This series is based on the phone hacking scandal that occurred in the British media between 2002–2012. The story follows the investigation by journalist Nick Davies and detective Dave Cook.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
aha
Chiranjeeva
This fantasy action drama starring Raj Tarun shows the magical events in the life of Shiva, an ambulance driver. A special power he gains after an accident gives a twist to the story.
Release Date: November 7
Where to watch: aha