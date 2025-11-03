Image Credit : Asianet News

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

This is a film eagerly awaited by superhero fans. The team of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm gets ready to save the world again. A cosmic force named Galactus, introduced by the Silver Surfer, threatens Earth. This story is about the Fantastic Four saving Earth with their family bond, sacrifice, and courage.

Release Date: November 5

Where to watch: JioHotstar

All Her Fault

A mother panics when her son, Milo, goes missing. This psychological thriller set in Ireland is about the terrifying events in a woman named Marisa's life. The story revolves around a secret circle of “four criminal women” in the area.

Release Date: November 7

Where to watch: JioHotstar

All's Fair

This legal drama by Ryan Murphy tells the story of powerful female lawyers in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian stars as “Alura Grant.” The main themes are female empowerment, legal drama, and sisterhood.

Release Date: November 4

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bad Girl

Ramya is a modern Indian woman who wants to live life on her own terms. The film deals with themes like societal constraints, love, and self-respect.

Release Date: November 4

Where to watch: JioHotstar