The charming riverside chalet-style residence famously featured as the home of the lead character 'Otis' portrayed by Asa Butterfield and his sex therapist mother, Jean, played by Gillian Anderson, in the popular Netflix series 'Sex Education,' is now on the market with a substantial price tag of 1.5 million pounds. This exquisite house boasts an array of features, including a custom-painted wooden kitchen, a conservatory, a stone pizza oven, a spacious lawn, an orchard, a delightful summer house, and even a relaxing Swedish hot bath.

The house where the popular Netflix series "Sex Education" was filmed is now on sale for a price of 15 crore rupees.

Located in Symonds Yat, near Herefordshire, UK, this beautiful house served as a central setting for the series, which stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn and addresses various topics related to sex education, including high school boys' anxieties about sex and open conversations about sexuality at home.

The historic three-story house is nestled amidst picturesque natural surroundings, including a river, forest, and hills. "After 21 years of being the proud stewards of this remarkable property, we have made the decision to list our lovely chalet for sale. It has been an absolute privilege to care for this exceptional estate," shared a post on the Chalet's Instagram account.

At the heart of the series are the conversations between Otis Milburn and his mother, a sex therapist, which take place within this captivating setting.

This house, which has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, has been owned by Chalet Simond Yat for the past 21 years and has been a location for various movies and series.

Although it was originally built in 1912, the house underwent extensive renovations after being purchased in 2002.