    Netflix or Amazon? Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage telecast rights sold to an OTT giant for this amount

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    With this much-talked-about and much-anticipated wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will add a few more crores to their kitty.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's hottest couple, are getting married today, and fans can't wait to see them as husband and wife. While the couple may share a few images after their pheras, fans will not be able to view any pictures or videos during their shaadi. 
     

    In the next couple of hours or so, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will become Mr and Mrs. As the wedding ceremony at begun at Ranbir’s residence ‘Vastu’ at Pali Hill in Bandra, guests have started to arrive at the venue as the wedding ceremony is underway. Family and friends of Ranbir and Alia are attending the wedding as they will embark upon a new journey together. While the ceremony is underway, take a look at family and friends arriving at the venue in their stunning attires.

    The entire celebration is being kept under wraps, and family members are not permitted to speak about it or publish anything about the shaadi. We've heard that Ranbir and Alia's wedding telecast rights have been sold to an OTT giant. Therefore all privacy is being kept.

    Yes, it is correct! Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be webcast on an OTT channel in the coming months, and we've learned that it was sold for a whopping Rs 90-110 crores. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this.
     

    Interestingly, before Ranbir and Alia, there were speculations that Katrina and Vicky had also sold the television rights to Amazon Prime Video. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage: Kareena, Saif's kids Taimur

    According to a report in Mid-Day, VicKat sold the company to OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore. For this reason, they had guests sign NDAs, ensuring that no details of the wedding were revealed. However, there have been no advancements in this regard. Also Read: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from Katrina Kaif

