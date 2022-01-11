  • Facebook
    Nayanthara to Hansika to Nidhi Aggarwal: 7 women Tamil star Simbu was linked with

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Silambarasan aka Simbu, is reportedly known as the ladies man of the Tamil film industry. He was linked with many celebrities, some he admitted, and a few were rumours. Let us look at a few
     

    Ever since Simbu and Nidhi Aggarwal starred together in the Tamil film Eswaran many rumours of their link-up have been out. According to many reports, Simbu and Nidhi Aggarwal are planning to marry soon. Simbu and Nidhi Aggarwal are rumoured to be in a live-in relationship for a while. However, a source close to Nidhi has denied such reports.
     

    Nidhi Aggarwal made her debut in Tamil cinema in Bhoomi with Jayam Ravi. Her last movie was Eswaran opposite Simbu. Ever since Simbu and Nidhi started working together, rumours of their link-up have refused to die.

    Simbu earlier was link-ups with many female celebrities Nayanthara, Hansika Motwani, Trisha Krishnan, etc. Let us look at seven of his link-ups brought up by the media. 
     

    Simbu and Hansika Motwani: In one interview, Simbu had once admitted that Nayantara and Hansika had impacted his life more than any other girls he had dated. Out of all break-ups, split with Hansika Motwani was the toughest for all.
     

    Sumbu and Nayanthara: This relationship was very open to all; the duo have reportedly admitted their affair. It all started much before his film Vallavan. There were many gossips at that time, like Simbu and Nayanthara living together, etc. Later, for unknown reasons, the two had split amicably.

    Simbu and Harshika: Actress Harshika was also linked with the  Tamil actor. Many pictures of herself with Simbu was out. Some CCTV footage of Simbu allegedly kissing Harshika also emerged on social media. Both Simbu and Harshika rubbished the news and called the footage low-quality video.

    Simbu and Sana Khan: There were many gossips about TV actress Sana Khan allegedly dating Simbu during the shooting of their film Silambattam. However, there was no confirmation from both parties. Sana is now married to Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayied.
     

    Simbu and Aishwarya R Dhanush: Long long ago, Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya was also linked with Simbu. Many reports suggested a tiff between Dhanush and Simbu because of Aishwarya, but the news was rubbished but both.
     

    Simbu and Trisha: Both Simbu and Trisha were linked post the release of their film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. Later, Simbu and Trisha gave open statements and denis all such news and said that they were just good friends.
     

