Nayanthara requests fans to stop calling her 'Lady Superstar', issues statement on title

Nayanthara has stated that she prefers to be called 'Nayanthara' and no longer wants to be referred to as 'Lady Superstar,' emphasizing her personal preference.

Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 9:53 AM IST

Nayanthara is a big actress in Tamil cinema. She earns a lot of money. It's common to give titles to heroes and heroines in the film industry. They are usually called by that name. For example, Ilaya Thalapathy Vijay is now called Thalapathy Vijay. Vishwanayak Kamal Haasan is now called Kamal Haasan.

Thala Ajith is now called AK or Ajith Kumar. When fans called Ajith God, Ajith stated that he should not be called God. Kamal Haasan also said that he should not be called Vishwanayak. Now, Nayanthara has said that she should not be called Lady Superstar. Why does she not want to be called that? Let's see the reason.


Nayanthara Statement Regarding Lady Superstar

Nayanthara, who is the number one actress in South Indian cinema, is usually called Lady Superstar. From now on, just call me Nayanthara, don't call me Lady Superstar, she said.

Nayanthara Rejects Lady SuperStar Title

Thanks to everyone for my victory and happiness. My life is an open book. Your role is very important in my victory. You have praised me by putting me on your shoulders.

You have called me Lady Superstar. I got this title because of your love and support. I am forever grateful for this. From now on, just call me Nayanthara. Titles and awards are important to an actress. But...?

Still, my name is very close to me. My hard work is in your happiness. What unites us is cinema. Let's all celebrate it together. With love, Nayanthara.

