Nayanthara's wedding documentary also used scenes from Chandramukhi, the film where she starred opposite Rajinikanth and gained stardom. AP Internationals, which owns the rights to Chandramukhi, has sent a legal notice to Nayanthara, alleging copyright infringement. When Dhanush's production company filed a complaint, Nayanthara responded on social media, criticizing him harshly. It remains to be seen how she will react to this new development.