- Nayanthara receives Rs 5 crore legal notice for wedding documentary dispute- Details inside
Nayanthara's troubles continue. While Dhanush's lawsuit regarding her wedding documentary on Netflix is ongoing, the Lady Superstar has received another legal notice. So, what's the deal?
Nayanthara shines as the Lady Superstar in South Indian cinema. Her popularity rivals even the biggest male stars. Even after turning 40, her appeal remains strong. Along with her star image, she commands a hefty salary. It's reported she earns over 15 crores per film, surpassing even the current crop of popular young actresses.
Besides hit films, stardom, and significant wealth, Nayanthara's career has also seen its share of controversies and tragedies. Recently, she's been embroiled in several disputes. Despite her high earnings, she's known for avoiding film promotions. Her recent clash with Dhanush, which escalated to a court case, is a prime example.
Nayanthara sold the rights to her wedding video to Netflix, which was released as a documentary. For this documentary, she and her husband Vignesh Shivan used scenes from her debut film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where they fell in love. Hence, some scenes from the film's shoot were included.
Since Dhanush produced the film and the scenes were used without his permission, he took legal action, demanding 10 crores in damages. Amidst this ongoing case, Nayanthara faces another setback. Another production company has sent a legal notice demanding 5 crores for using scenes from their film in the documentary.
Nayanthara's wedding documentary also used scenes from Chandramukhi, the film where she starred opposite Rajinikanth and gained stardom. AP Internationals, which owns the rights to Chandramukhi, has sent a legal notice to Nayanthara, alleging copyright infringement. When Dhanush's production company filed a complaint, Nayanthara responded on social media, criticizing him harshly. It remains to be seen how she will react to this new development.
Nayanthara has faced other controversies as well. After marrying director Vignesh, she had twins via surrogacy, which sparked controversy and allegations of bypassing regulations. She managed to clear her name in that instance. Recently, a social media post led to rumors of her divorcing Vignesh. Amidst these rumors, she's now hit with this 5 crore lawsuit.