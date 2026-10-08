Nana Patekar played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. His acting remains the main strength of this movie. He naturally showed the pressure, personal vengeance, and moral conflicts of a police officer. He won critical acclaim as Best Actor for this film.

Apaharan – 2005

The makers set this film against the backdrop of politics and the kidnapping mafia. Nana Patekar appeared as Tabrez Alam. He stood out as a special attraction with his cold and calculating performance as a politician. He received the Filmfare Best Villain Award for this role.

Salaam Bombay! – 1988

Mira Nair directed this film. Nana Patekar showed his acting potential very early in his career through this role. The film also received international praise.