Salman Khan shared heartfelt wishes for debutant Subhaan on his new film Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, while simultaneously celebrating his family's wedding anniversary with a playful message and life advice to the young actor.

Salman Khan Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Debutant Subhaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Salman Khan extended his heartfelt wishes to debutant Subhaan after the makers revealed the first look of his film 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin' on Wednesday. Along with his wishes, the superstar also offered advice to debutant Subhaan, urging him to live in the present.

Salman also shared a heartfelt yet playful message, congratulating the Nadiadwala family, as well as his father, Salim Khan, mother, Salma Khan, sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush on their wedding anniversary, which coincidentally falls on the same day. Sharing the poster of 'Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin', the actor wrote, "Mum Dad, Arpita, Ayush, Sajid & Warda - Congrats kafi sare saal nikal diye, pyar mohabbat aur lad Jhagad ke, Happy Anniversary to all of u & Subhaan Allah congrats on yr 1st look of Aisi Deewangi. Future ke liye advice present Mai raho na udo na depressed ho."

Salman’s congratulatory message adds a special touch to the first-look announcement, making the occasion even more memorable for the debutants and the entire team. The film is directed by Shashaank Khaitaan and also stars debutant Airah in the lead role. The makers announced the movie and shared the release date of the film on Wednesday.

The title announcement video offered the first glimpse into the film’s world, capturing an intimate moment between two lovers before revealing an unexpected visual contrast. The poster hints at a love story that promises to take an intense and unpredictable turn.

Produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashaank Khaitaan, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin marks an important beginning for 214 Entertainment, the newly launched production banner founded by Shashaank Khaitaan, Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. Shashaank Khaitaan's last directorial was 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' which starred Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was released in 2025. The movie is set to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027. (ANI)