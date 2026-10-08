Nana Patekar, 75, died on Thursday, October 8, leaving a great career in Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre, and filmmaking. The actor allegedly had a major heart attack at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. He was transported to Manipal Hospital, where physicians fought to resuscitate him for around 45 minutes but were unable to revive him.

Nana Patekar commanded huge respect in both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. He had written, directed, and did charity work alongside his acting. He won many awards for his roles in movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, Apaharan, and Natsamrat. The government even awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to cinema. We bring you some shocking facts about the veteran actor.