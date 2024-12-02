Naga Chaitanya, Shobhita wedding: Why is the couple getting married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding is on December 4. Know why Naga, Shobhita's wedding venue, is special. Also, who is Akkineni, the actor's grandfather, who established Annapurna Studios initially. 
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are getting married at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, created by the actor's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

article_image2

The two are about to start a new chapter in their lives with their wedding on December 4, and the venue is particularly special because it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

article_image3

The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a key hub for Tollywood film production. It is also one of the major film production facilities in India.

article_image4

Sobhita donned her mother and grandmother's traditional jewels to the 'Raata ritual'. The Raata ceremony is an important pre-wedding rite in many Telugu cultures. It is a crucial stage before the bride's legal marriage.

article_image5

During this ritual, a bamboo stick is planted beside mango, jamun, and jammi tree leaves, which are subsequently worshipped with sacred materials such as pancha loha, navaratan (nine jewels), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

article_image6

A sacred potli (bag) was fastened to the pole, and prayers were made to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas from all eight directions. This practice is thought to cleanse and bless the bride before she enters married life.

article_image7

According to a source close to the actress, she donned her mother and grandmother's jewellery items, making the occasion even more precious for her.

article_image8

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam rite occurs. In Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is administered on the bride's body. Previously, it was stated that the wedding will be conventional and old-school, lasting 8 hours for all customs.

article_image9

“It’s going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding," a source close to Sobhita revealed.

The actress wore a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree embellished with genuine gold zari on her wedding day.

