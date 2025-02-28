Weekend Date night picks: 5 best OTT releases to watch with your partner

The OTT platforms have become one stop for entertainment for a few years now. The exciting picks that drop every week are great for weekend binge and girls nights after a long week. The blend of drama, history and thrillers that drop every week caters to all the intrests. This week, the five fresh titles to spend your weekend are here. 
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

1. Nadaaniyan

Platform: Netflix
Streaming date: March 7, 2025 

The new age drama features Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan as their OTT debut. Nadaaniyan offers a nostalgic journey with iconic bollywood moments. This is a heart warming take of youth, love and self discovery. 

This is a great choice if you are looking for a feel good film without horror or thriller elements to unwind from a long week. This is a great pick to watch with your partner. 

article_image2

2. Dupahiya

Platform: Prime Video 
Streaming Date: March 7, 2025 

This story is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur. Dupahiya is an intense drama about a stolen motorbike that disturbs a wedding celebration in the village. This series explores various themes of community, chaos that shows the life in village. 

If you are looking for a gripping storytelling and engaging story, then this is your best pick.

article_image3

3. The Waking of a Nation

Platform: SonyLIV 
Premiere Date: March 7, 2025 

The waking of a nation Directed by Ram Madhvani. This historical drama portrays the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre through the lens of the Hunter Commission’s investigation. Taaruk Raina plays the lead, The Waking of a Nation sheds light on India’s fight for justice and freedom.

If you are into history and freedom phases, this film is the best pick for your weekend. 

article_image4

4. Kanneda

Platform: JioHotstar 
Premiere Date: March 21, 2025 

This crime drama follows Nimma, a man who escapes the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and shifts to Canada in search of a better life. Starring Parmish Verma, Kanneda is a touching tale of survival, identity, and hope.

If you are a fan of survival dramas, this is the best pick with engaging storyline. 

article_image5

5. Rekhachithram

Platform: SonyLIV 
Premiere Date: March 7, 2025 

Rekhachithram Malayalam thriller is set in the landscape of Malakkappara, directed by Jofin T. Chako and features Asif Ali. The film promises a suspense, breathtaking visuals with visually appealing and interesting thrills. 

