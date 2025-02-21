Mufasa, Daaku Maharaj to Vanangaan: 7 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this weekend

This week, with several movies releasing in theaters on February 21st, films like Vanangaan, Bottle Radha, Selfie, and Daaku Maharaj are being released on OTT platforms. Let's take a look at these films in this compilation.

Movies Coming to OTT Platforms

Every Friday, more than 10 films, from small budget to big budget, are released. Films released in theaters are released on OTT about a month later.

Office - Web Series

The Office series, which was successfully broadcast over 2 seasons, is now being created as a web series with new faces. The web series Office, directed by Kabis.

Vanangaan

Directed by Bala, starring Arun Vijay, Roshini Prakash, Mysskin, Samuthirakani, Chaya Devi, Vanangaan was released on January 10th for Pongal festival.

Daaku Maharaj

Directed by Bobby Kolli, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, Daaku Maharaj was released on January 12th.

Bottle Radha

Directed by Dinakaran Sivalingam and produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions, Bottle Radha stars Guru Somasundaram, John Vijay, Sanjana Natarajan.

Saatchi Perumal

Directed by VP Vinu, starring Ashok Rangarajan, Veera, Pandiyammal, VP Rajasekar, Saatchi Perumal is a film based on a true story.

The White Lotus

After the 2 seasons of the dark comedy The White Lotus were well received, the 3rd season was also created. This film was released on Jio Hot Star.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is a film based on a lion. Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Singam Puli, VTV Ganesh, Arjun Das and many others dubbed.

Selfie

Directed by Mathimaran, starring GV Prakash and Varsha Bollamma, Selfie is an action thriller film. This film, which was released in 2022.

