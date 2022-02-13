Mouni Roy looks hot, shows off her shakha-pola in slip dress (Pictures)

Mouni Roy poses at the beach dressed in a slip dress and exhibiting her shakha pola.



TV actress Mouni Roy got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa last month. Later, the couple went to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The couple were seen sharing some romantic moments from their vacay.



Mouni has been treating her fans with pictures and videos from the snow land. After a series of images from her honeymoon, now Mouni has shared some pictures from a photo shoot on the beach.

In the pictures, Mouni looks hot in a slip satin dress as she flaunts her Bengali traditional shaakhaa pola loha in her hands. "Of Sonnets sunsets & my shaakhaa pola..♥️ Made by my dearest 🐝 bzzzzz @ibrentgoble," she wrote in her caption.



Sharing pictures from her wedding ceremonies and announcing that she is now Mrs Nambiar, Mouni took to Instagram and wrote, 'I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni'.