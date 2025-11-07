- Home
The much-awaited trailer of 'Michael', a biographical drama based on late pop star Michael Jackson, is finally out. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan.
About Michael
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew, stars as the title character. The trailer shows Jaafar’s strong resemblance and energy as he steps into his uncle’s famous role. The film explores Michael Jackson’s rise to fame, his creativity, and his lasting impact on music and dance.
Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier also have key roles. Produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain, Michael is now set to hit theatres on April 24, 2026, and is already one of the most anticipated musical biopics.
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson
Jaafar, Michael's nephew, lends authenticity and emotional depth to the part, making his performance a poignant family homage. His remarkable similarity and passion are sure to wow spectators.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Fuqua, known for his compelling narrative in films such as Training Day and Emancipation, brings a striking cinematic vision to Michael's exceptional life, mixing spectacle and passion.
A script by John Logan
Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Gladiator, Skyfall) creates a story that conveys both the brilliance and the burden of worldwide celebrity.
Stunning Musical Recreation
From the moonwalk to "Billie Jean," the film recreates Jackson's most legendary performances with breathtaking graphics and excitement that will amaze both old and new fans.
Emotional and inspirational journey
Michael dives into the artist's hardships, dreams, and tenacity, honouring not only his celebrity but also the human spirit that drives the legend.
A Tribute by Those Who Knew Him Best
The video, produced by Jackson's long-time colleagues and estate agents, reflects a sincere love and respect for his legacy.
Cinematic Experience Worth the Wait
Michael promises to be more than just a film, with stunning choreography, emotive storytelling, and timeless music. It's a pop culture celebration of creativity, religion, and immortality.
Cast and Crew
Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier all play significant parts in the film. The biography will be released in cinemas on April 24, 2026, rather than the initial October 3, 2025 date, Variety reports.
"I know you have been waiting a long time for this," announces the film's opening note, setting the stage for the pop star's remarkable voyage.
"The tracks are made, the songs are ready, let's take it from the top," the voice says as the video delves into the world of the King of Pop, charting his stratospheric rise, creative genius, and lasting influence.
It was followed by footage of Jaafar Jackson's dancing moves as well as Michael Jackson's renowned routines.
The teaser teases magnificent recreations of Jackson's most legendary performances, from the moonwalk to moments that influenced pop culture, with the motto 'Honour your history and embrace the future'.