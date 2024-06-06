Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the ONLYFANS actress went topless and revealed her body

Mia Khalifa is a former adult film actress, who gained significant attention during her brief career in the adult entertainment industry.

Mia Khalifa entered the adult film industry in late 2014 and quickly rose to fame. Her career lasted only a few months, but she became one of the most searched-for actresses on adult film websites during that time.

Mia Khalifa was born on February 10, 1993, in Beirut, Lebanon, and moved to the United States with her family at a young age. She grew up in the Washington, D.C. area and attended college in Texas.

Khalifa announced her retirement from the adult entertainment industry in early 2015 after just a few months of performing. She cited concerns about her safety and the backlash she faced as reasons for leaving the industry.

Since retiring from adult entertainment, Mia Khalifa has transitioned to other ventures. She has worked as a social media personality, webcam model, and sports commentator, and she has appeared in various mainstream media outlets.

Mia Khalifa married her high-school lover in February 2011. They split in 2014 and divorced in 2016.

She married American professional chef Robert Sandberg in 2019, however, the couple split up in 2020. From 2021 to 2022, she was in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper and musician Jhayco.