Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the ONLYFANS actress went topless and revealed her body

    Mia Khalifa is a former adult film actress, who gained significant attention during her brief career in the adult entertainment industry.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa entered the adult film industry in late 2014 and quickly rose to fame. Her career lasted only a few months, but she became one of the most searched-for actresses on adult film websites during that time.

    article_image2

    Mia Khalifa was born on February 10, 1993, in Beirut, Lebanon, and moved to the United States with her family at a young age. She grew up in the Washington, D.C. area and attended college in Texas.

    article_image3

    Khalifa announced her retirement from the adult entertainment industry in early 2015 after just a few months of performing. She cited concerns about her safety and the backlash she faced as reasons for leaving the industry.

    article_image4

    Since retiring from adult entertainment, Mia Khalifa has transitioned to other ventures. She has worked as a social media personality, webcam model, and sports commentator, and she has appeared in various mainstream media outlets.

    article_image5

    Mia Khalifa married her high-school lover in February 2011. They split in 2014 and divorced in 2016. 

    article_image6

    She married American professional chef Robert Sandberg in 2019, however, the couple split up in 2020. From 2021 to 2022, she was in a relationship with Puerto Rican rapper and musician Jhayco.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL seeking memorial hall for late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL seeking memorial hall for late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in Bengaluru

    Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his new film titled 'JSK'; Check anr

    Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his new film titled 'JSK'; Check

    Arun Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal or Viren Merchant? Who is the richest Mukesh Ambani in-law? RKK

    Arun Russell Mehta, Ajay Piramal or Viren Merchant? Who is the richest Mukesh Ambani in-law?

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Can't wait to bring my own flavour', says Anil Kapoor RBA

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Can't wait to bring my own flavour', says Anil Kapoor

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions RBA

    Satyabhama REVIEW: Kajal Aggarwal's action thriller gets thumbs up from netizens; read reactions

    Recent Stories

    Woman dating profile reads 'looking for someone to cuddle at end of long s**t'; leaves Internet in splits snt

    Woman's dating profile reads 'looking for someone to cuddle at end of long s**t'; leaves Internet in splits

    Invest smart: Top 5 online platforms for money and SIP investments gcw eai

    Invest smart: Top 5 online platforms for money and SIP investments

    football Premier League clubs vote overwhelmingly to retain controversial VAR, call for improvements snt

    Premier League clubs vote overwhelmingly to retain controversial VAR, call for improvements

    Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH) gcw

    'Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH)

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe gcw

    Rahul Gandhi alleges retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore in biggest stock market 'scam'; demands JCP probe

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon