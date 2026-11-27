Veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar presented her new Marathi film, 'Tu Aahes Na', at the 57th IFFI in Goa. Directed by Deepak Gawade and produced by Luv Ranjan, the film explores sensitive themes and will hit theaters in 2027.

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Veteran actor Supriya Pilgaonkar is set to return to the big screen with the Marathi film ‘Tu Aahes Na’. The actor attended the Gala Premiere of the film at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, along with the cast and crew, as the film had its world premiere at the festival. Speaking to the media at the red carpet, Supriya thanked the organisers for giving the film a chance to reach audiences through the festival. She also spoke about the subject of the film and said it deals with a sensitive issue. “Firstly, I want to express my gratitude to IFFI for making this film a world premiere on their platform. It’s such a beautiful platform where people from India and abroad come to watch films. So, this film of ours is very sensitive and sensitises everyone on a very deep subject,” she said. Written and directed by Deepak Gawade, ‘Tu Aahes Na’ follows the unexpected bond between two people and how their lives change after they meet. https://www.instagram.com/p/Df3nyF0oJ9P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&hvrq=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Presented by Luv Films, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is scheduled to release in theatres in 2027. The 57th edition of IFFI began on November 20 and will continue until November 28. This year’s theme is ‘Stories Without Borders’. The festival will screen 159 films from 86 countries, selected from around 1,400 submissions. The red carpet also saw the presence of several filmmakers, producers and actors associated with Indian Panorama selections, including ‘Save the God’ and ‘Bhai Band’. (ANI)