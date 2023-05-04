Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani; know her salary, family, annual income and more

Pooja Dadlani recently moved into her posh house in Bandra that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, designed. A few weeks ago, the Khan Khandan was spotted at Dadlani's house for the housewarming party

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest celebrity in the Indian film industry with films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Veer Zaara, and the most recent hit Pathaan to mention a few.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

While the actor enjoys unprecedented fame and stardom, it is all due to his hard work and the support of his manager Pooja Dadlani, who has played an important role in King Khan's success.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pooja Dadlani is not far behind him as the richest actor in the country. The SRK empire confidante was born and raised in Mumbai and has managed Shah Rukh Khan's professional aspirations and production firm Red Chillies Entertainment since 2012.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to reports, Pooja earns Rs 7-9 crores yearly, while the MenXP study shows Dadlani has a fortune of Rs 45-50 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pooja Dadlani has been married to Hitesh Gurnani since 2008 and has a daughter named Reyna. As a result, she understood everything there is to know about parenting and was instrumental in Aryan Khan's 2021 cruise ship narcotics case.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pooja Dadlani acted as a go-between for the Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja was also reportedly present in court for Aryan's bail hearing and became distraught when the bail was denied by the judge.

Pooja Dadlani

Pooja is in charge of Shah Rukh's business and brand endorsements, also his cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and other business-related activities.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pooja frequently attends private gatherings, holiday celebrations, and parties at SRK's Mumbai mansion Mannat. Pooja was also seen at SRK's side when he visited Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar died.

Pooja Dadlani