Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani; know her salary, family, annual income and more

    First Published May 4, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Pooja Dadlani recently moved into her posh house in Bandra that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, designed. A few weeks ago, the Khan Khandan was spotted at Dadlani's house for the housewarming party

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest celebrity in the Indian film industry with films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Veer Zaara, and the most recent hit Pathaan to mention a few.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the actor enjoys unprecedented fame and stardom, it is all due to his hard work and the support of his manager Pooja Dadlani, who has played an important role in King Khan's success.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Dadlani is not far behind him as the richest actor in the country. The SRK empire confidante was born and raised in Mumbai and has managed Shah Rukh Khan's professional aspirations and production firm Red Chillies Entertainment since 2012.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, Pooja earns Rs 7-9 crores yearly, while the MenXP study shows Dadlani has a fortune of Rs 45-50 crore.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Dadlani has been married to Hitesh Gurnani since 2008 and has a daughter named Reyna. As a result, she understood everything there is to know about parenting and was instrumental in Aryan Khan's 2021 cruise ship narcotics case.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Dadlani acted as a go-between for the Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja was also reportedly present in court for Aryan's bail hearing and became distraught when the bail was denied by the judge.

    article_image7

    Pooja Dadlani

    Pooja is in charge of Shah Rukh's business and brand endorsements, also his cricket team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, and other business-related activities.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja frequently attends private gatherings, holiday celebrations, and parties at SRK's Mumbai mansion Mannat. Pooja was also seen at SRK's side when he visited Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar died.

    article_image9

    Pooja Dadlani

    Pooja Dadlani just relocated to Bandra, a wealthy neighbourhood in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan's wife and renowned interior designer, Gauri Khan designed the residence. Pooja Dadlani possesses an exquisite blue Mercedes and her beautiful home.
     

