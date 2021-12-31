  • Facebook
    Did Ram Gopal Varma mock Salman Khan over snake bite incident with his infamous hit-and-run case? Read this

    First Published Dec 31, 2021, 3:01 PM IST
    Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a sly dig at Salman Khan over the snake bite incident that happened a day before his 56th birthday on December 27.

    Earlier this week, Salman Khan was recently bitten by a snake thrice by a non-poisonous snake. The incident happened at his beautiful farmhouse in Panvel when he was with his family. He was hospitalised for a few hours and was discharged soon after. 

    Yesterday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a snake cartoon, took a dig at Salman Khan, and linked the snake bite incident with the infamous hit-and-run case. RGV shared the cartoon on his social media page; the cartoon is of a green-coloured snake standing at the court dock where the accused stands during the trial. The poster reads this is the same snake that has bitten Salman. “It wasn’t me,…it was my driver,” the cartoon snake says.
     

    The poster indicates Salman Khan's hit-and-run case in which the actor’s LandCruiser was involved in an accident. On September 27, 2002, this incident happened where one person died, and several were injured. Salman was allegedly accused of drunk and driving. Later he was sentenced to five years in jail by a trial court in May 2015. Also Read: Is Salman Khan richer than Shah Rukh Khan? Here's birthday boy's NET WORTH, luxury cars and more

    In December 2015, Salman had clarified in the Bombay High court that his driver Ashok Singh was driving, and the court acquitted the Bharat actor and overturned the trial court order.

    On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming films like Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Khan is currently hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. Salman has last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends on Monday. Also Read: Did you know Salman Khan once used same mug for toilet, shower and tea? Read details

