Meet Pooja Deol: Sunny Deol’s Wife With a Lesser-Known Acting Career
Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol is often seen as a private homemaker, but she also has a film background and a reported connection to the British Royal Family. Here’s a closer look at her lesser-known journey.
Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol is not a housewife
Sunny Deol is back with Border 2. While he's known for his on-screen patriotism, his wife Pooja Deol has stayed out of the spotlight. But she's not just a housewife; she has acted in films.
Sunny Deol always keeps his personal life private
Making a splash in Border 2, Sunny Deol is once again a fan favorite. Despite being active in films for years, Sunny Deol has always kept his personal life private. His 1984 marriage was also hidden from the public for a long time.
Pooja Deol's connection to the British Royal Family
Pooja Deol was born in London as Lynda Deol. Her father was Indian, and her mother was British. Reports suggest her mother has a connection to the British Royal Family.
A very secret wedding took place in 1984
Sunny Deol debuted in 1983 and was a rising star. In 1984, he secretly married Pooja Deol in London. The marriage was kept hidden for years to protect his career.
Pooja Deol has worked in films
Pooja Deol never sought the spotlight but had a small role in Sunny's 1996 film Himmat. She also wrote the story for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), showing her film industry ties.
