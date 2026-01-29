Basking in the success of Border 2, Sunny Deol thanked his fans in a video, echoing his father Dharmendra's famous sign-off, 'Love you all.' The film, inspired by the 1971 war, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

If you're a fan of the late legendary actor Dharmendra, you'd know how active he was on social media and how every video ended with his signature line, "Love you all." On Thursday, his elder son Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of Border 2, shared a special video for his fans, thanking them for loving his latest release. What caught fans' attention, however, was the way he ended the video, echoing his father's trademark manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) "Aawaaz kahan tak gayi...aapke dilo tak. Aapko meri Border bhaut pasand aayi, thank you very much. Love you all," he said in the clip. He made this video amidst scenic mountains. It seems like he's in Manali, as he usually spends most of his personal time there.

'Border 2' Continues Victorious Run

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Released on January 23, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days.

Trade Analyst on Box Office Performance

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, "#Border2 continues its victorious run... Collections slowed on Wednesday noon due to the post-holiday working-day effect, but picked up towards the evening shows. The film is performing strongest in the mass circuits and heartland markets, which are contributing a major chunk of the overall business. Despite multiple new releases arriving this Friday, #Border2 is expected to witness a healthy jump over the weekend, driven by strong word of mouth. #Border2 [Week 1] Fri 32.10 cr, Sat 40.59 cr, Sun 57.20 cr, Mon 63.59 cr [#RepublicDay], Tue 23.31 cr, Wed 15.04 cr. Total: ₹ 231.83 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)