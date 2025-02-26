Marco on OTT: When and where to watch Unni Mukundan's A-rated, blockbuster Malayalam film

Marco OTT Release Date: Unni Mukundan's Marco, a highly praised Malayalam movie, is now available on an OTT platform. Learn about it in full here.

The Malayalam film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, made history with its theatrical premiere. It became the first A-rated Malayalam film to gross over Rs 100 crore globally. South actors Unni Mukundan, Yukti Thareja, and Kabir Duhan Singh play the key parts. The film was released on December 20, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The Pan India film is now available via OTT.

Marco OTT Release Date: Unni Mukundan's Marco, a highly praised Malayalam movie, is now available on an OTT platform. The explosive action film premiered on Sony LIV on February 14 following a successful theatrical run in many languages.

Story of Marco The film portrays the narrative of a gangster who perilously murders the killers to exact revenge for his brother's death. This is a violent picture, hence it was designated for adults only.

Starring cast of the film In addition to Unni Mukundan, the film stars Ishaan Shaulath, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Yukti Thareeja, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Siddiqui. Ravi Basrur composed the music, which was created by Sharif Muhammad.

Became the first film to exceed the hundred crore mark This film, starring Unni Mukundan, opened in cinemas on December 20, 2024. It is often regarded as India's most intensely violent film. Within 15 days of its release, it grossed Rs 100 crore. This is the first A-rated Malayalam film to gross over Rs 100 crore internationally. Haneef Adeni directed and wrote the actioner, which was produced on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore.

